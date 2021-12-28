Brazil will have a new driver’s license model in 2022; see details – Car

As of June 1, 2022, Brazil will have a new model of National Driver’s License (CNH). The version of the document has been published by National Traffic Council (Contran) through resolution 886/2021.

Predominantly in green and yellow, the new CNH will have a table to identify the types of vehicles that the driver is able to drive. The document may be issued in physical, digital or both.

Immediate changeover to the new model will not be mandatory. Starting in June, the document will be issued to those who need a second copy, to those newly qualified and to those who renew their license.

The document will also include the letter “P” to indicate that the driver is allowed to drive, or “D” to indicate that the driver has a permanent driver’s license.

It will also be displayed if the driver uses the driver’s license for paid activity and will have a field to show medical restrictions.