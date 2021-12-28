Brazilian Air Force discards F-35 and wants extra batch with 30 more Gripen fighters

The Brazilian Air Force denied, through its Commander, that it does not plan to buy the “invisible” F-35 fighter, and that yes, wants more Gripens.

The speech came after circulating comments that the FAB wanted to complement the SAAB Gripen E/F fighter fleet, which has not yet entered into operation, with other aircraft, in order not to be dependent on a single vector, something that existed before with the Mirage III/2000 and the F-5 Tiger.

According to the Defensenet portal, an active brigadier informed that one of these options would be the F-35, the first 5th generation multi-mission fighter, being the only aircraft with ‘invisible’ technology to radar to have a take-off and landing version on the vertical (F-35B VTOL).

The project of having all of this on the same platform, although divided into three versions (“A” standard, “B” for vertical takeoff and “C” for naval) made the F-35 project the most costly in history from the USA.

With the program’s recent victories in competition for new aircraft in Canada and Switzerland, including winning the Gripen NG, much has been said about the potential price reduction of the F-35 through cost dilution and larger scale production.

According to DefesaNet, the Brigadeiro would have stated that “Lockheed Martin (maker of the F-35) is offering the plane to the international market for almost the same price as the Swedish fighter plane”.

The news puzzled several people, as the F-35 will continue to be expensive, especially in day-to-day operation, and whether the FAB opted for the cheapest fighter of the last three options (which included the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet and Dassault Rafale), why go back on the initial selection where the F-35 was and had already been discarded for the price?

With that, the site Poder Aéreo spoke with the Air Force Commander, Air Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, who denied the alleged information.

For the Commander, the decision taken by the High Command of the Air Force is final and clearly known to all, and for him the focus is now “we seek to contract a second batch of Gripen […] of 30 aircraft, not yet detailed between summers E (one pilot) and F (two pilots)”.

A second batch is a longstanding wish of the FAB, even before the selection of the Gripen, the force has always wanted something close to the 43 F-5 Tiger fighter jets it currently has, in addition to partially or completely replacing the 54 AMX ground attack aircraft. .

However, budget restrictions have always prevented them from signing the purchase of more planes, always being below the ideal, which for many is above 60 and in a utopian scenario it would be close to 120. For this, the FAB has even cut the KC-390, manufactured by Embraer.



