Brazilian company now accepts metals in exchange for aircraft

Global Express Executive Jet – Image for illustrative purposes only





A curious movement that, interestingly, takes us back to the historical times of the so-called “barter”, that is, the exchange between things of mutual interest instead of using money as a form of payment, was recently announced by a Brazilian company in relation to negotiation of aircraft.

Nowadays, however, this type of negotiation has gained another name around the world: barter – the exchange system in which participants in a transaction exchange goods or services directly for other goods or services, without using a medium of exchange such as money.

In this sense, Timbro, a national entrepreneur in foreign trade, distribution and financial services, informed that it is now accepting metallic commodities as payment for imported executive aircraft. In this format of barter, mining companies and companies in the sector will be able to pay for the chosen plane or helicopter with different types of ores, adapting the cash flow to the operation. The model is already offered by the company for agricultural commodities.

With an expected turnover of BRL 7.2 billion for 2021, Timbro is the only trading from the country that, in addition to importing executive aircraft for third parties, is also an exporter of commodities. In this way, it has the expertise and operational capacity necessary to adopt the barter with the mining sector, in a negotiation that is currently unique in the country.

Fur barter, Timbro accepts what the customer produces as an alternative to payment for the chosen aircraft. In the case of commodities, they can be agricultural – grains, sugar, cotton or coffee – and now metal ones, such as iron ore, manganese, pig iron, scrap and non-ferrous metals, adapting the customer’s cash flow to the their respective production.





“In the first half of 2021, Timbro registered a 40% increase in customers interested in purchasing an aircraft. We converted 70% of these businesses, indicating consolidated growth in the operation this year”, explains Philipe Figueiredo, head of Aviation at Timbro.

According to the executive, “just like the agro, the mining sector is responsible for a relevant part of the GDP in Brazil. By bringing the model from barter as a financial solution, we support mining companies and companies in this sector that need an executive aircraft, but have ore price issues impacting their cash flow”.

For 2022, the projection is that 10% of aircraft imports made by Timbro will have payment made by barter. “Timbro combines expertise in agricultural commodities and executive aviation and is an aircraft importer approved by the main leasing institutions in Brazil and the world. We offer those who need to import an executive aircraft a range of options for paying for the operation. In addition, our highly qualified team in foreign trade guarantees the customer peace of mind and distance from bureaucratic, technical and operational matters throughout the entire process”, concludes Philipe Figueiredo.

With information from the Press Office



