Brazilian wants to be a ‘protagonist’ and can leave Juventus, reveals businessman

Federico Pastorello said Arthur is considering leaving the Italian team for any chance of playing in the 2022 World Cup

Wheel Arthur can leave the youth looking for more space. That’s what his manager, Federico Pastorello, said in an interview with Sky Sports during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which elected him best agent of the year.

Pastorello said that the Brazilian’s departure is a possibility, especially for the 25-year-old athlete to have a chance to compete in the world Cup of 2022.

”It’s about being the protagonist in your club, this year in particular with the World Cup at the door. We are evaluating with Juventus, with a lot of consistency and participation with the club. There is serenity, we will find a solution, if the need arises”, said the businessman.

Arthur has a contract with the Italian team until 2025 and can be borrowed in the next transfer window in January. Seville, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munchen appear among those interested, according to the Italian press.

The defensive midfielder suffered a serious injury to his right knee and had few opportunities given by coach Massimiliano Allegri. In the current season, the Brazilian played only 10 games and didn’t score goals.