Breath of the Wild voted the best game of all time by the Japanese • Eurogamer.pt

Famitsu presented the results of the survey carried out by TV Asahi which tried to find out which is the best game of all time, according to the votes of Japanese players.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, released for the Nintendo Wii U and Switch in March 2017, was named best game ever by the Japanese, who placed it ahead of some of the biggest classics in the industry.

The latest original game featuring Link and Princess Zelda won the title of best game ever made and came out ahead of Dragon Quest 5, the 2nd place. Final Fantasy 7, another memorable title, took 3rd place on the chart.

The list released by Famitsu is made up of 100 titles, the best games ever according to the Japanese and, as you would expect, it is composed in its overwhelming majority of games developed by Japanese studios.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons conquered the Japanese and took 4th place, followed by Splatoon 2 in 5th and Dragon Quest 3 in 6th place.

To increase the number of Nintendo Switch exclusives among the best games ever, Super Smash Bros Ultimate comes in 7th place, ahead of Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 10 and Super Mario Bros. 3.