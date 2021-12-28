Briton finds wedding ring lost 50 years ago in potato plantation

9 hours ago

Photo caption, ‘I couldn’t believe it, but there it was,’ says Peggy of reunited with lost alliance

Fifty years after she lost her wedding ring on a potato farm on Benbecula Island, Scotland, Peggy MacSween has finally seen the ring again thanks to the help of a friend.

The 86-year-old woman thought she would never again find her wedding ring to John, who had died a few years ago. They were married in 1958. But after Peggy’s friend Donald MacPhee learned the story, he decided to search for the object with a metal detector.

Donald found the ring after three days of searching the area where the potato patch was. The man, who runs a guesthouse in Benbecula, dug 90 holes and found bits of old metal and beverage cans until he found the ring.

“He (Donald) just came to my door and said, I have something to show you,” recalls Peggy.

“I couldn’t believe it, but there it was. I thought I’d never see it again.”

Photo caption, You now have 3 rings: the original, one purchased as a replacement and the other that belonged to your mother

Photo caption, Area where alliance was lost, on Benbecula Island

She lost the item while picking potatoes at her home in the late 1960s. Afterwards, her husband bought another ring as a replacement during the couple’s trip.

“I was brushing sand off my gloves when the ring disappeared. I didn’t realize it until I got home,” recalls the lady.

“I went out once or twice to look for the ring, but I couldn’t do it at all.”

Thanks to Donald and his metal detector, that day has finally arrived, even if 50 years later.