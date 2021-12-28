Briton finds wedding ring lost 50 years ago in potato plantation

Fifty years after she lost her wedding ring on a potato farm on Benbecula Island, Scotland, Peggy MacSween has finally seen the ring again thanks to the help of a friend.
The 86-year-old woman thought she would never again find her wedding ring to John, who had died a few years ago. They were married in 1958. But after Peggy’s friend Donald MacPhee learned the story, he decided to search for the object with a metal detector.
Donald found the ring after three days of searching the area where the potato patch was. The man, who runs a guesthouse in Benbecula, dug 90 holes and found bits of old metal and beverage cans until he found the ring.
“He (Donald) just came to my door and said, I have something to show you,” recalls Peggy.
“I couldn’t believe it, but there it was. I thought I’d never see it again.”
She lost the item while picking potatoes at her home in the late 1960s. Afterwards, her husband bought another ring as a replacement during the couple’s trip.
“I was brushing sand off my gloves when the ring disappeared. I didn’t realize it until I got home,” recalls the lady.
“I went out once or twice to look for the ring, but I couldn’t do it at all.”
Thanks to Donald and his metal detector, that day has finally arrived, even if 50 years later.
Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!