C6 Bank exempts Global Account opening fee for those with C6 Carbon card or R$ 20 thousand in CDBs

THE C6 Bank announced that cardholders C6 Carbon or who has investments from BRL 20 thousand in CDBs will be exempt from the US$30 fee for opening the Global Account, both for the dollar version and the euro version.

“The Global Account is one of our main innovations, because it brings to individuals a product that the market used to offer only to the private banking segment. With it, the reais are worth more when converting to dollars or euros and the customer spends less on fees”, says Maxnaun Gutierrez, head of products and individual at C6 Bank. “And all this in a simple and transparent way through the bank’s own application.”

About Global Account

C6 Bank was the first Brazilian bank to offer an international account with a balance in euros and one of the first to offer an international account with a balance in dollars to individuals in Brazil. With the Global Account, C6 Bank customers can save when shopping on international websites or while traveling abroad.

According to C6 Bank, with the Global Account, it is possible to follow a basic recommendation of experts in the purchase of foreign currency for an international trip: instead of carrying out all the exchange on the eve of the trip, or in a single day, you can acquire the dollar or the euro little by little, to take advantage of the average quotations and reduce the risks of exchange rate fluctuations.

Also according to the bank, another advantage of the Global Account is the fact that the conversion of reais into dollars or euros always takes into account the commercial rate of the currency, which is significantly cheaper than the tourist exchange rate. In addition, the Global Account has spread of 2% on transfers during business hours and IOF of 1.1%, both cheaper than credit card purchases abroad, which are subject to an exchange spread of 4% and IOF of 6.38%. Thus, considering the dollar at R$5.50, for every US$5,000 spent with the Global Dollar Account, for example, it is possible to save up to R$2,000 compared to an international credit card.

In addition, with the Global Account, it is also possible to buy foreign currency simply through the C6 Bank application any day and time. Just access the C6 Bank app, check the current quote and transfer the C6 Bank account in Brazil to the Global Account. After that, the customer can use the debit card linked to the corresponding Global Account to make withdrawals in local currency abroad or make purchases in physical stores and online. Even though you are in Brazil, it is also possible to use the card in e-commerces international.

extra fees

C6 has stated that the Global Account does not charge any maintenance fees. You only pay a $10 fee if the account remains inactive for more than 12 months and $5 per withdrawal in the case of the Global Dollar Account and €5 in the case of the Global Euro Account. It is possible to make up to 4 withdrawals per day. The ATM network may also apply additional fees to withdrawals. The debit card linked to the Global Account is completely free of annuity.

To open a Global Account, all you need to do is have a C6 Bank individual current account and request the opening of an international account in the bank’s own application.

What did you think of the news? For more information about the C6 Bank Global Account, click here.