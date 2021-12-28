Caetano Veloso and Paula Lavigne test positive for covid-19: ”The pandemic is not over”

Singer Caetano Veloso and his wife, Paula Lavigne, are diagnosed with covid-19 during their trip to Bahia

Caetano Veloso (79) and his wife, Paula Lavigne (52) are with covid-19.

The singer shared with his followers that he was diagnosed with coronavirus during his trip to Bahia. The two tested positive for the disease on Sunday, 26.

In a joint publication on Instagram, the artists said they are fine, highlighted the importance of vaccination and asked fans to take the third dose of the immunizing agent.

“After a week of negative results for daily tests correctly required by television show productions, Paulinha and I tested positive for Covid-19, in Bahia, where we arrived five days ago. We are doing well and we attribute this to the fact that we are vaccinated”, started writing.

“The important thing is that whoever can get the test done. And above all that everyone gets vaccinated with the three doses. The pandemic is not over and the new strain is very contagious. It is unacceptable that the federal government interferes with the program approved by ANVISA for the vaccination of children. May the Brazilian State get rid of this government”, said Caetano.

Remember that the booster dose is available to all those who took the second dose at least four months ago.

Last accessed: 28 Dec 2021 – 13:17:19 (407272).