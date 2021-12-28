Caio Castro thanks a ride and says that Kéfera’s tan turned out great

Days after mourning the death of one of his cousins, Caio Castro shared with his followers his next ‘random ride’.

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram with some friends in a boarding lane. In the group, was the influencer Kéfera. “Better than wasting gas on the jet, your friend is offering hers on her own,” said Caio in the caption, pointing to a ride given by YouTuber. He also took the opportunity to give his opinion about her colleague’s new artificial tan: “paying for a tanning for… Ahhh no, it was just for her. It was awesome”, said the actor.

Caio thanked the ride: “Thanks for the kindness”, marking the actress in the post.

In her stories, Kéfera talked about the accident with the attempt to get a tan in Bahia. “I’m still going to take a shower, I’m going out. God willing!”, she said last night. Today, at the airport, she shared videos where she was still with orange skin: “What do I do now, Mirella?”, she said, in conversation with MC Mirella, who was also in the group. “I’m desperate,” the influencer said with a laugh. She reposted the photo Caio posted, saying: “Have you ever been humiliated for being orange today? Me, thank you Caio Castro.”

Kéfera had fun with Gabi Lopes about the matter. “Look at my situation! It’s getting worse and worse,” said the influencer, and Gabi replied that Caio liked her friend’s tan. “Caio, washing gets better,” said Kéfera, walking around the house looking for the actor. He was shirtless on the sofa, and said: “Pass us the recipe”, praising Kefera’s tan, who replied: “Did you like it? So everything worked out.”

The group headed to Morro de São Paulo, in Bahia, where they will celebrate at Réveillon Amoré.