Caixa Card without annuity for those with low income; See how to order

Who is it customer box has you can order the new platform card quickly and 100% online. In addition to the annuity exemption, the service offers a period of up to 40 days to pay the bill, without interest, for both cash and installment purchases.

Read more: Cheapest zero car in the country costs R$ 47,000; See which model

THE credit card cashier it also offers other advantages, namely: 100% digital contracting, accessible minimum limit, additional card, virtual card, use in Brazil and abroad (international flag), Vai de Visa discounts and more.

Interested? See below the step by step of how to request the card without leaving home.

Find out how to apply for a Caixa Tem credit card

To make the request, just follow the steps below:

Open the application “Caixa Tem”;

Then choose the option “Credit card”;

In the next step the following message will appear: “I want my cash card has”. Then click on the orange “Next” button;

Confirm the delivery address and click “Confirm”;

Then, enter your email for sending the invoices and confirm;

Choose the limit from the available options;

Choose the best day for your invoice due date;

Confirm your details and accept the terms;

Finally, create the password according to the guidelines.

After following all the guidelines, the physical card will be delivered to the address provided by the customer.

On the other hand, if the request was denied, Caixa informs that users can try again within 60 days. Remembering that the applicant cannot have restrictions with the SPC and Serasa at the time of application.