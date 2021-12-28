Cast in Cara e Couragem, Marcelo Serrado tests positive for Covid-19 · TV News

Marcelo Serrado announced on Sunday (26) on social networks that he tested positive for Covid-19. The actor stated that he has already taken the third dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus and that he is in isolation. He is getting ready to play a double in Cara e Coragem, an upcoming 7:00 pm telenovela on Globo.

On his official Instagram profile, Serrado said that he took the third dose last Tuesday (21) and that he had a positive diagnosis the following day. “I’ve been locked at home since then and spent my Christmas isolated, not seeing anyone. I had several symptoms that are not good, but since the sixth day I feel better”, explained the artist to his followers.

The actor’s illness, however, will not affect Globo’s programming for Cara e Coragem. In contact with the report from TV news, the broadcaster’s communication assured that the recordings have not even started and that, therefore, the schedule remains unchanged.

In Claudia Souto’s next serial, Serrado will live a stunt double of action scenes that will be the romantic pair of the protagonist played by Paolla Oliveira. For the role, the actor adhered to a strict diet and an exhausting routine of fitness and tennis lessons.

The protagonists of the story, the two will have a professional and romantic involvement. Paolla’s character will be married to the cartoonist played by Carmo Dalla Vecchia. He’ll work from home and take care of the kids, while his wife will earn a living as a stuntman. The telenovela is scheduled for release in May 2022 and will replace Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!.