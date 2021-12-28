Cavani saves Manchester United in Cristiano Ronaldo’s dark night and pulls off a tie against Newcastle in the Premier League

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s night gone, Manchester United drew 1-1 against Newcastle away from home

The 19th round of the Premier League ended this Monday (27th) with a zebra in St. James Park. THE Newcastle received the Manchester United and held a 1-1 draw. Saint-Maximin opened the scoring, but Cavani sought the tie.

After 6 minutes, the magpies regained possession of the ball in the attacking midfield, Saint-Maximin received it on the edge of the area and fitted a wonderful shot into De Gea’s corner to open the scoring.

despite the red devils having managed to create more chances, the second big chance of the first stage still came from the feet of the owners of the house. Saint-Maximin kicked weakly, the ball fell to Callum Wilson, who widened.

The bid, however, was canceled due to an impediment by the English centre-forward, who would leave the pitch minutes later due to an injury.

On the way back to the second half, Krafth made a beautiful play on the side in the first minute and crossed low. Saint-Maximin appeared with a badly deflected ball and saw De Gea do a little juggling to save his team.

At 25 minutes, Cavani had a moment of center forward, kicked the first one over the mark and, in the second attempt, managed to tie the game.

Championship status

With two games in hand, United are in 7th with 28 points, while Newcastle are in 19th with 11 but all games played.

The ace of the game: Saint-Maximin

All of Newcastle’s dangerous throws passed through their feet, including the beautiful goal scored and Wilson’s well disallowed goal.

CR7 deleted

Great technical reference for Manchester United, Cristiano passed out throughout the match, participating little actively in the attack and being highlighted for the first time when he received a yellow card in the second half.

Nor do rumors stop Cavani

With rumors about the Uruguayan leaving, Cavani entered the second stage in order to help his team to tie the duel and for very little missed the mark of the comeback.

upcoming games

In the next round, both teams return to the field. On Thursday, United receives the Burnley, while Newcastle visits the Everton.

Datasheet

Newcastle 1 x 1 Manchester United

GOALS: Saint-Maximin (NEW); Cavani (MUN)

NEWCASTLE: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles and Krafth; Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Gayle), Joelinton and Fraser (Almirón); Wilson (Murphy). Coach: Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire and Alex Telles; McTominay (Matic), Fred (Sancho), Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood (Cavani); Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford. Technician: Ralf Rangnick