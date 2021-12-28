Cavani saves United and secures a draw against English runner-up

Manchester United stumbled against Newcastle today when they drew 1-1 at St. James Park for the 19th round of the Premier League. The result keeps the team out of the classification zone for European competitions.

And the score would be even worse if Edinson Cavani and De Gea hadn’t shone. While the archer “closed” the goal of United, Cavani left the bench to score the equalizer. Saint-Maximin scored for Newcastle at seven in the opening stage.

With the result, United reaches 28 points, occupies the seventh place, but loses the chance to be among the top five of the English. Newcastle, in turn, follows in second place, with 11 points.

Manchester United returns to the field this Thursday (30), at 17:15 (GMT), to face Burnley, at Old Trafford, for the 20th round. Newcastle, on the other hand, will face Everton, on the same day, at 4:30 pm, at Goodson Park.

What a goal!

It took Newcastle seven minutes to open the scoring at St. James Park. Varane fails to cut wide, and delivers the Longstaff ball. He passed to Saint-Maximin, who dribbled Maguire and finished in the middle of three markers, in the center of the penalty area. De Gea just followed the ball into the back of the net.

Almost the second!

Superior in the match, Newcastle almost reached the second goal in the 38th minute of the first stage. Saint-Maximin made a nice play on the left, and crossed for Callum Wilson to submit from the counterfoot of goalkeeper De Gea. Shirt 9, however, was in an irregular position.

Cavani draws!

Cavani entered the break, and secured the tie for Manchester United. On minute 25, Bruno Guimarães launched Dalot from the right. The full-back crossed to Cavani, who lost in the first, but didn’t miss the rebound.

From Gea shines!

Manchester United launched into the attack in the second half, and it was goalkeeper De Gea who suffered from Newcastle’s counterattacks.

The first test came after two minutes, when Sain-Maximin deflected Krafth’s cross in the small area, forcing and De Gea, in reflex, to make a great save.

Shortly after, at 20, the United archer saved another Saint-Maximin finish, now in the left corner.

De Gea also secured the tie for the Red Devils with a “miracle” at the end of the second stage. After Murphy hit United’s crossbar, Miguel Almirón submitted from the right angle, and the archer went for it.

CR7 out, and booed!

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have an easy life at Newcastle. United’s 7 shirt was booed whenever he touched the ball. The attacker’s failures – such as a puncture 30 minutes into the first half – were celebrated by the fans.

In addition, the blank CR7 received a yellow card for a foul on Ryan Fraser in the 12th minute of the second half. The Portuguese forgot the ball and ran over the opponent. Newcastle fans called for Cristiano’s expulsion.