This Monday, the Manchester United faced Newcastle at St. James Park and lost, but reacted and reached a tie by 1-1 with a goal by Uruguayan Cavani, who has an uncertain future at the club and is intended by Corinthians. With the result, the team lost its chance to move up in the table and ended up in seventh place, with 28 points.

Newcastle was not intimidated by the red devils and opened the score after six minutes. Saint-Maximin invaded the box on the left side, cut to the middle and hit a right-footed submission with no chance of defense for De Gea, leaving the home team ahead.

At a disadvantage, United tried to pressure the opponent to equalize the markers, but had difficulties to build up chances. The home team continued creating and scored another one with Wilson at 37, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside. In the remaining minutes, the Manchester team was closer to the goal and had a chance to draw with Bruno Fernandes, but the Portuguese hit weakly and Dúbravka grabbed it.







Cavani scores and guarantees United’s draw against Newcastle Photo: Mark Cosgrove

In the second half, United returned with a more offensive posture to seek a draw, but the magpies they didn’t close and continued attacking, making the game very busy. In the very first minute, Saint-Maximin received a cross and submitted in the small area, but he got the ball wrong and De Gea defended it. The visitors responded immediately, at six, in a kick with effect from Rashford that required a great defense from Dúbravka.

Newcastle grew throughout the final stage and had a series of opportunities to move ahead on the scoreboard, but the team ended up stopping in the good performance of De Gea. In response, Manchester United went on the attack and managed to tie the game at 25. Dalot received a throw from the right and crossed to Cavani, who finished over the mark. The leftover was left to the Uruguayan himself, who knocked once more and sent it to the net.

You red devils gained confidence with the tie and almost turned around in the 29th, when Cavani received a cross from Alex Telles and touched it over the goalkeeper, but Lascelles moved it practically over the line. In the final moments, the two teams launched the attack behind the winning goal and Newcastle even hit a ball on the crossbar with Murphy, but the score was not changed and the game ended up tied.