CBF announces Brazil Cup dates; see when Palmeiras plays

Palmeiras players celebrate winning the Copa do Brasil at Allianz Parque. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, this Monday (27), the table of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The tournament, which will feature the participation of Palmeiras, will be played between February 23 and October 19.

Verdão only enters the field in April, on the 20th or 21st. This is because the team, as it is also in the Libertadores competition, will only debut in the third phase of the tournament.

Palmeiras will be looking for their fifth title in the Copa do Brasil. The team has already won the championship in 1998, 2012, 2015 and 2020.

Check out the complete table of the 2022 Copa do Brasil:

1st Phase: 02/23, 02/24, 03/02 and 03/03;

2nd Phase: 03/09, 03/10, 03/16 and 03/17;

3rd Phase: 20/04 and 21/04;

4th Phase: 11/05 and 12/05;

5th Phase (final round of 16): 06/23/06, 07/13/07 and 07/14;

6th Phase (Wednesdays): 27/07, 28/07 and 17/08 and 18/08;

7th Phase (Semifinal): 24/08 and 14/09;

8th Phase (Final): 10/12 and 10/19.

