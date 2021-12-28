CBF releases dates and schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Brazil

The CBF released the dates and the basic table of the Copa do Brasil for the 2022 season. The national competition will have eight phases in total, starting at the end of February and finals scheduled for October.

Considered the most democratic tournament in Brazil, as it involves clubs from all states and of different sizes, the Copa do Brasil will start on February 23rd. The first phase will also be played on the 24th of the same month and on the 2nd and 3rd of March. The second phase will take place in the following weeks, on these dates: 3/9, 3/10, 3/16 and 3/17.

The first two phases will follow the same format, with unique games. The first will have 80 clubs, of which 40 will be in the next stage. The round-trip games will start in the third phase, in the month of April, on the 20th and 21st.

Between the fourth and sixth phase, the matches will be defined by drawing lots. In practice, all clubs will be able to face off. The fourth stage of the competition will be held on May 11th and 12th. The fifth, equivalent to the round of 16, will have games between June and July: 6/22, 6/23, 7/13 and 7/14.

The quarter finals start in July and end the following month (7/27, 7/28 and 8/17 and 8/18), while the semifinals will be played on 8/24 and 9/14. Almost a month later, the finalists will decide the title of the Copa do Brasil on 10/12 and 10/19. As a result, the competition will end a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to open on 21 November.





In the 2021 season, still due to schedule delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Copa do Brasil was the last tournament to be completed in the year. Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR decided the title on December 12th and 15th. The trophy went to the Minas Gerais team.