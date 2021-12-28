CDC Reduces Isolation and Quarantine Time for US Covid-19

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Monday (27th) reduced the recommended isolation time in case of a positive result for Covid-19 from ten days to five days if they have no symptoms — and if they wear masks around other people for at least another five days.

The CDC has also shortened the recommended time for people to be in quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to the same five days if they are vaccinated and often to no time if they have taken the booster dose.

“Given what we currently know about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to 5 days if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of mask use when close to other people,” he said in a statement.

“The change is driven by the scientific demonstration that most transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs early in the disease course, usually 1-2 days before symptom onset and 2-3 days later. Therefore, people who test positive should be isolated for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation if they can continue to wear a mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Quarantine refers to how long people are away from others if they are exposed to an illness.

“For people who have not been vaccinated or are more than six months off their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and have not yet taken the booster dose, the CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days, followed by the strict use of a mask for another 5 days”, said the agency.

“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when they are around other people for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster dose do not need to quarantine after an exposure, but must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. For all exposed, best practice would also include testing for SARS-CoV-2 on day 5 post-exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should be quarantined immediately until a negative test confirms that the symptoms are not attributable to Covid-19.”

Check below guidelines from the Ministry of Health regarding the positive diagnosis of Covid-19 in Brazil

  • 1 in 10

    The Ministry of Health recommends that when symptoms compatible with Covid-19, such as fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose, with or without shortness of breath, people should seek medical attention. Check out other guidelines

    Credit: Cassiano Psomas/Unsplash

  • two in 10

    wear mask all the time

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 3 in 10

    If cooking is necessary, wear a protective mask, covering mouth and nose at all times.

    Credit: Conscious Design/Unsplash

  • 4 in 10

    After using the bathroom, clean the toilet, keeping the lid closed, sanitize the sink and other surfaces with alcohol or bleach. Always wash your hands with soap and water.

    Credit: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

  • 5 in 10

    Set aside bath towels, forks, knives, spoons, cups and other objects for exclusive use

    Credit: Sven Mieke/Unsplash

  • 6 in 10

    The waste produced needs to be separated and disposed of

    Credit: Kinga Lopatin/Unsplash

  • 7 in 10

    Avoid sharing sofas and chairs and perform frequent cleaning and disinfection with bleach or 70% alcohol

    Credit: Nathan Fertig/Unsplash

  • 8 in 10

    Keep the window open for air circulation in the room used for insulation and the door closed, clean the handle frequently with 70% alcohol or bleach

    Credit: Daniel Hansen/Unsplash

  • 9 in 10

    If the patient does not live alone, it is recommended that the other residents of the residence sleep in another room

    Credit: Bermix Studio/Unsplash

  • 10 in 10

    Keep a minimum distance of 1.5 m between the infected person and other residents

    Credit: Chris Greene/Unsplash

