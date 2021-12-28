CDC Reduces Isolation and Quarantine Time for US Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Monday (27th) reduced the recommended isolation time in case of a positive result for Covid-19 from ten days to five days if they have no symptoms — and if they wear masks around other people for at least another five days.

The CDC has also shortened the recommended time for people to be in quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to the same five days if they are vaccinated and often to no time if they have taken the booster dose.

“Given what we currently know about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to 5 days if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of mask use when close to other people,” he said in a statement.

“The change is driven by the scientific demonstration that most transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs early in the disease course, usually 1-2 days before symptom onset and 2-3 days later. Therefore, people who test positive should be isolated for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation if they can continue to wear a mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Quarantine refers to how long people are away from others if they are exposed to an illness.

“For people who have not been vaccinated or are more than six months off their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and have not yet taken the booster dose, the CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days, followed by the strict use of a mask for another 5 days”, said the agency.

“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when they are around other people for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster dose do not need to quarantine after an exposure, but must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. For all exposed, best practice would also include testing for SARS-CoV-2 on day 5 post-exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should be quarantined immediately until a negative test confirms that the symptoms are not attributable to Covid-19.”

Check below guidelines from the Ministry of Health regarding the positive diagnosis of Covid-19 in Brazil