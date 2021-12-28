Celso Portiolli is diagnosed with bladder cancer: ‘Optimistic’

Celso Portiolli, 54, announced this morning that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. The SBT presenter used his Instagram profile to tell that he will undergo immunotherapy after having removed a cancerous polyp, found during a routine exam in December.

Ahead of “Domingo Legal” and “Show do Milhão”, he also said that he presented programs after his diagnosis and that he should continue with his normal routine during the treatment, with an expectation of almost 100% chance of cure, according to the doctors who attend him in São Paulo.

“I had bladder cancer, which was found at the earliest possible stage, which is already good news, important information. An endoscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp and now I will have to undergo treatment inside the bladder , an immunotherapy, called BCG. And I’m optimistic and with a lot of faith, because the chance of a cure is close to 100%, it made me very relieved”, detailed Portiolli in a video on his Instagram.

“During the period of my treatment, I’ll be able to have an absolutely normal life. I’ll continue working at the gym, animating my television programs. ‘But, Celso, how are you going to animate television programs with such news?’ I knew and I did live programs on television and you had no idea, so it’s a sign that I’m very calm and very optimistic,” he continued, anticipating possible questions.

The presenter also highlighted that he thought about leaving the news for after the holiday season, but gave up the idea to clarify the situation for people who accompany him, saying that even friends and family were unaware of his diagnosis.

“I think it’s the most important news I’m going to share with you. And I made sure to tell you so that you know the details and just know what’s going on, the truth. I was going to leave it for next year, but then I thought : ‘Wow, New Year’s coming, I’m not going to start the New Year with news like that,” he explained.

In the message, Portiolli thanked the doctors and nurses who attend him at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, and his family, especially his wife, Suzana Marchi, without failing to reassure the fans once again.

“So that’s it, it’s for you to know from me. Is it hard news to pass? Yeah. You know my life is to bring joy, I would never want to bring such news to you, but I want to reassure you , everything is calm and it will be very well,” he concluded.