Celso Portiolli reveals cancer and starts treatment: “Much faith”

Celso Portiolli surprised this Tuesday morning (28) when he revealed that he is being treated for bladder cancer. He chose not to wait for 2022 to start before breaking news like this and reassured fans that the chance of a cure is almost 100%, because everything was discovered in an early routine exam. “I’m optimistic and with a lot of faith”, guaranteed the SBT presenter.

“I’m here to talk seriously with you, it’s about my life. I made a point of telling you so that you know in detail and only know what’s happening and the truth. I was going to leave it for the year, the beginning of the year, but I won’t start the New year with news like this. There are many friends of mine who don’t know, relatives who don’t know. I told the closest people. Before starting to break the news, you can rest assured that there is good news,” he began.

Later, Portiolli announced that bladder cancer was found, but early on. “At the earliest possible stage. This is already good news. In a routine examination. An endoscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp. And now I will have to do an intravesical treatment inside the bladder, and an immunotherapy called BCG. I will. have to undergo this treatment.”

“I’ve done live programs and you couldn’t even imagine”, revealed Celso Portiolli

The communicator also stated that during the treatment, he could have a normal life, and he will even continue working at the gym and running Domingo Legal at SBT. “I’m optimistic and with a lot of faith because, because the chance of a cure is close to 100%. It left me very relieved, optimistic, happy. During the period of my treatment I’ll be able to have an absolutely normal life, going to the gym, doing television programs… .”, continued.

Portiolli pointed out that after the diagnosis he made several live programs on SBT and no one suspected that he could be undergoing a treatment like this. “‘How are you going to liven up a TV show with news like this?’ Everything’s fine, everything’s great. I already knew and I did live programs on television and you didn’t even know it. It’s a sign that I’m very good and optimistic. I emphasize that the chance of cure is almost 100% and I’m going to undergo immunotherapy for some time.” finished. Finally, the owner of Domingo Legal thanked the entire team of doctors, wife and family in general.

Earlier this month, Celso Portiolli won the NaTelinha 2021 Best of the Year award for Best Presenter. Upon receiving the trophy, he was moved; check out:

See Portiolli’s testimony in full: