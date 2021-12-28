Celso Portiolli reveals treatment after bladder cancer discovery: ‘I’m optimistic and with great faith’ | Pop & Art

Celso Portiolli used social media this Tuesday morning (28) to announce that he will start treatment with immunotherapy after discovering bladder cancer.

In a video of about five minutes, the 54-year-old presenter said he discovered the disease at an early stage during a routine exam.

“I had bladder cancer that was found at the earliest possible stage in a routine exam. An endoscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp. And now, I will have to undergo an intravesical treatment, which is inside the bladder. An immunotherapy, called BCG,” stated the presenter.

“I’m optimistic and with a lot of faith because the chance of a cure is close to 100%. That left me very relieved, optimistic and with a lot of faith that everything will be all right.”

Celso also stated that, during the treatment period, he will be able to lead “an absolutely normal life”.

“I’m going to continue working in the gym, my television programs, animating my television programs ‘But Celso, how are you going to animate a television program with news like this?’ Everything is fine,” he said.

“Everything’s great. I already knew and I’ve done live TV shows and you didn’t even know it. So I’m very calm and optimistic. I’m going to do immunotherapy for a while.”