Centrão fears electoral cost of Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccine stance in 2022

BRASILIA — Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccination speech has caused annoyance in Centrão chiefs, especially in PL, the party to which the president is affiliated. The evaluation of some leaders is that the president’s denial-like speeches have affected his popularity and may spill over to other candidates of the acronym or whoever is willing to face next year’s electoral dispute on his side. Just yesterday, when the Ministry of Health published a note indicating the “recommendation” for immunization against Covid-19 in children, Bolsonaro insisted that he would not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter Laura. The president goes on to say that he himself has not yet been vaccinated.

In early December, PL boss Valdemar Costa Neto told a PP leader that he needed to “talk calmly” with Bolsonaro because he “needs to get a shot” against Covid-19. Despite this discomfort at the top of the government’s allied base, those close to the president recognize that he will likely maintain the denial tone that pleases the most radical part of his electorate.

So, in recent days, Bolsonaro has raised the decibels of criticism of the Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. According to the president, “there is no death of children that justifies an emergency”. As O GLOBO showed, 301 children in this age group for vaccination have died from Covid-19 since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country, or once every two days.

The president’s allies are skeptical about the chances of changing the stance of a politician who often ignores advice for moderation. Therefore, people close to Bolsonaro are betting on a strategy to minimize the damage caused by the anti-vaccine speech.

— We need to vaccinate the people. Even with all this personal situation of the president, Brazil is the country that vaccinated the most in the world. families have a tradition of vaccination — downplays Senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT).

The president’s position in contradiction with the view of the majority of the population about vaccination, expressed both in opinion polls and in the adherence of Brazilians to immunization, led allies of the party itself to publicly diverge from the president. The leader of the PL in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (RJ), was explicit in defending recently that the Chamber approve the project of his authorship that formalizes the vaccination passport:

— It is true that the President had announced the veto if this project went ahead. I don’t have the slightest discomfort if this is our only divergence, but I won’t fail to insist that this project, now, more than ever, is vital – spoke Portinho in the Senate, in a speech shared by the PL on its website.

PP rehearses speech

Another exponent of the Centrão and Bolsonaro base, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), also sets the tone for what should be the speech of Bolsonaro’s allies next year. In an interview with Jornal do Piauí, Ciro said that the president was, in practice, responsible for providing vaccines against Covid-19:

— There is no vaccine in our country that was not purchased by President Bolsonaro — he said, downplaying Bolsonaro’s opposition to immunization agents, saying that he only defends the “freedom” of the population’s choice.

At Planalto, other assistants believe that Bolsonaro’s speech will be seen by the population as a personal position, without interfering in vaccine policy. They recognize that it could be politically beneficial for the president to embrace immunization, but he is adamant. Before, Bolsonaro said that he would be vaccinated after the last Brazilian received his dose. Now, he no longer admits this hypothesis.

To reverse the erosion of the president’s image, the strategy adopted is to mention that Bolsonaro never prevented anyone from getting immunized, not even First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and her children.

To GLOBO, the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), defended that Bolsonaro’s speech on vaccines will not influence the 2022 election. First, according to him, “because all the vaccines were paid for by the federal government” . And, second, for believing that “the vaccine issue will be overcome in the election”.

Pressure on Anvisa

In addition to the political issue, Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccination stance causes trouble in the courts. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a criminal report so that the president is investigated for alleged intimidation of Anvisa servers. Bolsnaro said he would release the names of the agency’s directors who voted in favor of childhood vaccinations. (Collaborated by Mariana Muniz)

