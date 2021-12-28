Cheapest zero car in the country costs R$ 47,000; See which model

THE popular car is ceasing to exist on the streets of Brazil and on the production lines of automakers. The prices of cheaper vehicles have soared in recent years, which along with the end of production of models like Gol and Uno, seems to mark the end of the era of the popular.

Currently, the zero kilometer automobile cheapest in the country it doesn’t cost less than R$47 thousand, a value far from being popular. Most entry-level models are in the R$60,000 range.

Cheapest 0 km car in Brazil

Whoever insists on leaving the dealership with a new car must pay at least R$ 47,301 to own a Fiat Mobi. The second cheapest car today is the Renault Kwid, which starts at R$ 47,562.

The data are from the Fipe table, created by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (FIPE) and considered the main index for vehicle trading in the country.

The best seller this year was the Fiat Argo, found on the market for R$ 66,260. Considering the new national floor approved by Congress for 2022, the value is equivalent to 55 minimum wages.

Specialists point out that the increase in prices has other reasons, in addition to the lack of semiconductors that has been limiting the production of automakers since the beginning of the pandemic.