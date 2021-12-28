check how long will there be service at the banks

This Monday (27/12), bank branches returned to normal operation after the short break in Natal. But, for those who want to enjoy the New Year and need to resolve banking issues, it’s good to pay attention to the deadlines of the new year recess. According to information from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the last business day for customer service will be on the 30th (Thursday). From then on, the recess begins.

As banking institutions do not work on official holidays, Christmas and New Year are part of this agenda. There are electronic means for payments, transfers and other services. Boletos maturing during the holiday period can be paid on the first business day without accruing interest.

Through the bank applications, it is also possible to proceed with the payment of these slips or even at the ATMs that will be working. Situations that require the need for service inside the banks must be resolved by the last business day, in this case 12/30. On Saturday, January 1st, banks are closed.

But the service returns to normal on 03/01/22. The lottery outlets will work normally until the 31st, as indicated. One of the reasons, certainly, will be the great demand for Mega da Virada games. Some lotteries only open until noon, but that is up to each correspondent.

In the specific case of these correspondents, especially lottery outlets, it is necessary to inform yourself according to the city. Most public services will only be open until next Friday, but equally, it depends on the service and city. In São Paulo, for example, Poupa Tempo will be closed on December 31st.

