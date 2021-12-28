Check loan options for MEIs at Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, BB and others

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) has loan options at different banks with different interest rates. Check out some institutions that offer this type of credit line.

Banks offering MEI loan

When requesting a loan in the microcredit modality, the financial institution performs a credit analysis and, according to the profile of the microentrepreneur, based on the business’ turnover, it determines the amount that will be released.

Bank of Brazil

The amount of credit granted by the bank varies according to the micro-entrepreneur’s ability to pay and the interest rate is 3% per month, with 5 to 18 months to pay.

Bradesco

The bank offers up to R$21,000.00 in microcredit, with a term of up to 24 months to pay, with interest of 2.79% per month.

Federal Savings Bank

Caixa provides microentrepreneurs with credit from R$300.00 to R$21,000.00, with interest of up to 3.49% per month and from 4 to 24 installments to be paid.

Itaú

With up to 15 months to pay, the bank offers credit from R$400.00 to R$20,300.00, with interest of 3.79% per month.

Santander

Santander has an interest rate of 4% per month for loans of up to R$15,000.00 and allows the MEI to pay within 24 months.

BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) provides loans of up to R$ 1 million. To contract a line of credit, the MEI must have the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) active, be headquartered in Brazil and have sales of up to R$90 million.

credits

Creditas finance offers a loan modality with vehicle and property guarantee for micro-entrepreneurs. This type of credit offers a lower interest rate than other credit lines.

When the MEI places your vehicle as a guarantee, the finance company offers from R$5,000.00 to R$150,000.00, the interest is 0.99% per month, and you can pay up to 60 months.

When the guarantee is made with the micro-entrepreneur’s property, the credit is R$30,000,000, which can reach R$3 million, the installment payment can be made in up to 240 months, with interest of 0.89% per month + Broad Consumer Price Indices (IPCA).

What is MEI?

MEI means individual microentrepreneur and was established by the National Statute of Microenterprise and Small Business, by Complementary Law 128/2008. This simplified business model aims to regularize the situation of informal and self-employed professionals.

To formalize as MEI, the interested party must see if their occupation fits. Then, you can apply through the site from the federal government and there, generate the first Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS).

