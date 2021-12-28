Check out the new trailer for ‘The Batman’

Warner Bros. released another trailer for the movie ‘The Batman’, the Batman’s next entry in theaters, this Monday afternoon (27). The DC Comics superhero video was posted on the studio’s official YouTube channel, but unlisted. Without further ado, check out the new images:

Read more:

publicity

The trailer begins with a focus on the Batmobile and the hero, played by Robert Pattinson, driving the vehicle. Then action scenes are interspersed with dialogue that asks Bruce Wayne to do something more for the city of Gotham. The villain in focus in this video is Riddler, Paul Dano’s role in this movie.

Entitled ‘The Bat and the Cat’, or ‘The Bat and the Cat’, the new footage of ‘The Batman’ also puts a spotlight on Selina Kyle the Catwoman, played by Zoëy Kravitz. “Revenge equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat,” says the trailer’s description.

Zöey Kravitz is Catwoman in ‘The Batman’. Image: Reproduction

Besides Riddler, another villain the masked superhero will face in the film is Penguin, played by Collin Farrel. The cast of ‘The Batman’ also features Jeffrey Wright as Captain James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Butler Alfred. The film opens in theaters on March 3, 2022.

In addition to directing, filmmaker Matt Reeves is one of the film’s producers, along with Dylan Clark. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

Depending on the protagonist, this new entry of Batman in theaters will win more films. “I made a kind of map of where Bruce’s psych [Wayne] would grow into two more movies. I would love to do that,” said Robert Pattinson.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!