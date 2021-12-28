Chevrolet Spin 2022 loses manual transmission and part of R$ 97,340

Quietly, General Motors fiddled with the Chevrolet Spin configurator on its official website. The minivan is now sold exclusively with automatic transmission, taking the manual gearbox out of line, repeating what happened with the Tracker. With this change, the cheapest option is the LS for R$ 97,340, reaching R$ 120,050 in the Activ 7 version, with 7 seats and adventurous look.

GM itself had already said that it would make modifications to its engines to meet the standards of the Proconve L7, which will come into force on January 1, 2022. At the time, the brand used its own Chevrolet Spin as an example, citing that it would receive a system of cold starting without six pack, among other changes to reduce emissions by up to 43%, promising not to reduce the performance of any of its models.

What the manufacturer did not say is that one of the consequences would be to close the offer of manual versions of Spin, something that had already circulated in some rumors. The configurator on the official website shows the minivan in four versions: LS, Activ 5, Premier and Activ 7, curiously taking Spin LT off the list. When entering the “Packages” option, all configurations have only one option, always with the 6-speed automatic transmission – before, there were two choices, one with the manual transmission.

In this way, the Spin motorization is always formed with the 1.8 engine of up to 111 hp at 5,200 rpm and 17.7 kgfm of torque at 2,600 rpm, working together with the automatic 6-speed gearbox and torque converter. GM says the engine will have a new catalytic converter to increase efficiency, a revised multi-layer fuel tank with filters to prevent evaporation into the atmosphere, heated nozzles and a change in both engine and transmission calibration.

Whoever buys Spin will find the minivan for R$ 97,340 in the LS version with 5 seats, with air conditioning, electric steering, electric windows and locks, stability and traction controls, ramp departure assistant and radio preparation. Without the LT version, the next is the Activ 5, for R$ 115,540, which adds items such as fog lights, 16” alloy wheels, cruise control, reversing camera, rain sensor, parking sensor and MyLink multimedia center with 7” screen. The Activ 5 still has a slightly altered design, with black plastic outer parts, black mask and the brand logo in black.

The 7-seat options are Spin Premier and Activ 7. The Premier version costs R$ 117,640 and the equipment list is identical to the Activ 5, but without the adventurous look. The Activ 7 is the most expensive configuration, for R$ 120,050 and it just repeats the differentiated design of the Activ 5, in addition to having the third row of seats.