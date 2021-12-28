Child Hospitalization Due to Covid-19 Quadruples in New York in Two Weeks

According to health authorities, none of the hospitalized children had a complete vaccination schedule

REUTERS/Christinne Muschi From the 9th to the 16th of December, around 170 thousand children tested positive in the city



The hospitalizations of children due to Covid-19 increased in the state of New York, and particularly in the city, where they have quadrupled from the second week of December to today, said the head of the state Department of Health, Mary T. Bassett. “We have registered an increase in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the city area, where there was a about fourfold increase“, he said at a press conference this Monday, 27, together with Governor Kathy Hochul. “We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent and surprising increase in pediatric admissions for Covid-19 so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent steps to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” he said. According to health authorities, of the children aged 5 to 11 years admitted to hospitals in the city from the week of December 5 to the current one, none had the scheme of vaccination complete.

“Many people still think that children are not infected with Covid-19. This is not true. The children are infected and some will be hospitalized”, he insisted. According to a report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, between December 9th and 16th, almost 170,000 children had a positive diagnosis in the country, an increase of approximately 28% in two weeks, highlights channel 7 of the network. “ABC”. In turn, the New York governor reiterated her appeal to parents to take advantage of the Christmas festivities and vaccinate their children. Starting this Monday, New Yorkers aged 12 and over will also need to present proof of two doses of vaccine to eat at restaurants, gyms or visit entertainment venues.

*With information from EFE