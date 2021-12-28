Children and tortured in the “Evandro case” will receive a request for forgiveness

The working group on the Evandro case, from the Paraná Department of Justice, Family and Labor, published a final report identifying possible errors in the process and investigation of the murder of Evandro, in 1992.

Accused of killing Evandro will receive apology from the PR government

After the report was released, the government of Paraná was responsible for delivering a formal apology to Evandro Ramos Caetano’s family, as well as to those investigated who were tortured to confess to the crimes.

At the time, aged six, the boy disappeared on the way from home to school. After a few days, his body was found in a thicket in Guaratuba, on the coast of the state, with torn organs and cut hands and feet.

The apology letter will also be presented to the relatives of Leandro Bossi, who disappeared in the same municipality and in the same year, and at the time was 11 years old.

State Justice Secretary Ney Leprevost stated that the report concluded that the crimes committed against children were never fully, irrefutable and definitively resolved. According to him, at the time of the facts, a group of questionable legality was sent to the city and committed a series of mistakes that generated an immense succession of mistakes, contaminating the entire investigation.

“But, even worse: recently a documentary series aired by Globo Play presented evidence that this group, led by a deceased official, tortured the accused into confessing the crime and, inside the mansion of former Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner, committed unspeakable abuses against the women who were being investigated at the time, forcing them to assume that they had had the boy Evandro killed in order to practice a black magic ritual,” said the secretary.

After watching the series, reading the report, learning about the spontaneous testimonies given to the working group and listening to the torture audios, Leprevost says that he formed a conviction that the accused were victims of very serious physical violence and decided to ask them for forgiveness for the crimes as well. of torture committed in the past by the State.

“Using the state machine to commit torture is a crime. In this case, we see many victims: children, their parents, the accused who were tortured, people who had their professional lives destroyed, public institutions that were misled, the municipality of Guaratuba who spent years and years being discriminated against and even the taxpayer from Paraná who paid for all this. It is the theory of São Tomás de Aquino, so taught in law schools, applied in practice: a bad apple made every investigation go bad,” said Ney.

The final report proposed the creation of a torture prevention committee and announced the creation of a statewide network to warn of disappearances of people in Paraná. The intention is that, with the network, all the police stations are informed simultaneously about new cases and proposed the creation of a torture prevention committee in the state.

In the coming days, the families of the missing and tortured children will receive copies of the report. This could help the lawyers of the tortured with the requests for the annulment of the trial and for the children’s parents to sue the State in the civil sphere asking for damages for the sequence of damages suffered.

Read the letter that will be sent to Celina Abagge, who is 82 years old and was a victim of torture and abuse:

“I hereby inform you that the report coordinated by the Department of Fundamental Rights of this body and prepared by the Working Group “Caso Evandro: Apontametos para o Futuro” has been completed and will be of great use for the protection of human rights and prevention of crimes against children.

This document will be made available to you and to the others convicted of the crime so that, if it is in the interest of your lawyers, it can be attached to the request for the annulment of the judgment.

I emphasize that the Working Group worked in an independent and multidisciplinary way with a clear objective of learning from the serious mistakes of the past in order to illuminate the paths that will be taken in the future.

I insist on publicizing that after watching the series Caso Evandro, listening to the audios, learning about the spontaneous reports and reading the report prepared by the Group, of which I was not an integral part, I formed a conviction that you and the others convicted of the crime were victims of very serious tortures. Such practice constitutes a crime and is totally unacceptable.

It should be noted that I have no legal prerogative to declare her innocent or even overturn her judgment. Such measure can only be adopted, in accordance with the Law, by the Judiciary itself, to which I will forward a copy of this letter and the report.

However, as Secretary of Justice, Family and Labor, I express my vehement rejection of the use of the state machine to practice violence against human beings to obtain confessions and I ask, on behalf of the State, for forgiveness for the inexcusable abuses committed in the past against the Lady.

This request for pardon, symbolically, also extends to any and all other people who by chance have ever suffered state torture in Paraná territory.

I also inform you that a strong request for forgiveness will be sent to the parents of the missing children. Because, at the time of the facts, the group of questionable legality appointed by the State to uncover who committed the horrible and cowardly crimes against these children, not only was unable to do so, but caused a series of damages.

In the firm hope that “even escaping the justice of men, the wicked will never be able to escape the justice of God”, I sign wishing you a New Year with health, justice and peace!”

Ney Leprevost

Paraná Secretary of Justice, Family and Labor