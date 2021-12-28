‘Children who justify a vaccine are not dying,’ says Bolsonaro – Saúde

BRASILIA – Despite the recommendation of experts and the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the president Jair Bolsonaro stated this Monday, 27, that the deaths of children by Covid-19 do not justify the adoption of a vaccine against the disease. Bolsonaro also said he will not immunize his 11-year-old daughter Laura.

“Children are not dying that justify a vaccine”, declared the president in an interview with CNN Brasil and SBT, after arriving in São Francisco do Sul, Santa Catarina, where he will spend the New Year’s Eve party. “My daughter will not be vaccinated, I’ll make it very clear,” he added. Last Thursday, Bolsonaro said live on social media that he would discuss with First Lady Michelle whether he would immunize Laura.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), 2,500 people from zero to 19 years old have died from covid-19, with more than 300 of them in the group from 5 to 11 years old – just what awaits the government’s release to be vaccinated with Pfizer’s pediatric doses.

On Christmas Eve, the president told journalists in Brasília that there was no need for an emergency government decision on the issue. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has already made the same statement.

Bolsonaro also stated this Monday that Queiroga will release a note on the next 5th “on how he thinks children should be vaccinated”. “I hope that there is no interference from the Judiciary”, said the president.

“The issue of vaccines for children is still very incipient. The world still has a lot of doubts”, he added, without mentioning the support of scientists and Anvisa to the immunization of the age group. He also cited an alleged study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, its acronym in English), “Anvisa Americana”, which would point out the risks of myocarditis and consequent heart transplantation in vaccinated children.

The president’s statement contradicts the position of the technicians of the Ministry of Health. The Extraordinary Secretariat for Combating Covid-19, linked to the folder, prepared a technical note in which it reinforces the safety of the application of vaccines in children. “Before recommending covid-19 vaccination for children, scientists carried out clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious safety concerns were identified,” writes head of sector Rosane Leite de Melo. The secretariat’s statement was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the context of a lawsuit filed by the PT, when the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked for more time to provide a vaccination schedule against the coronavirus.

In the interview in Santa Catarina, Bolsonaro made other declarations about the pandemic that are unrelated to science. He stated that natural immunity is better than vaccine, which has been denied by experts, and that all pandemics ended up with “herd immunity”, a term that does not consider the emergence of more infectious and lethal variants, in addition to disregarding the high number of lives lost to the disease.

Public consultation and medical prescription

After opening a public consultation to evaluate childhood vaccination against covid-19 in the country, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said last week that the federal government will vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years, but must request a prescription and signature of consent form by the parents. The requirements do not exist in other groups that have already had authorized vaccination.

In a note, the Ministry of Health stated that there is no contradiction between the clarifications given by the secretariat to the STF and the government’s position. The folder stated that it has already shown itself in favor of vaccinating children and that it will decide in January whether the recommendation for a medical prescription will be maintained. “On January 5, after hearing the society, the folder will formalize its decision and, maintaining the recommendation, the immunization of this age group should start in January,” he said.