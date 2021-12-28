Chinese can no longer access Steam Global

Servers outside of China are currently unreachable there

Some reports about the blocking of Steam Global in China have appeared on the internet. On Twitter, the user _FireMonkey, an expert in cybersecurity, published on December 25 reporting that the Valve’s platform was inaccessible and still is until now. Interestingly, Chinese Steam is working normally.

As WCCFtech points out, the Steampowered domain is offline there. This can be verified through the website. Companitech. When entering “Steampowered”, the message “this URL appears to be blocked in China” is displayed. The Chinese store of Steam is online and it is possible to browse the (few) games normally.

While Steam Global has more than 107,000 games, the Chinese version has only 103 titles and the vast majority are Chinese. This happens because of the restrictions that the country imposes in relation to games. On this link, you can browse all games without any difficulty, unlike the global list.



According to the Steam Data Base Twitter profile, the store and some API-related subdomains are not online due to the firewall. According to the profile, the Steam “client” was not affected and the Chinese should be able to play normally. It is not possible to know the reason for the event, but whoever follows the subject of “games in China” knows that things are complicated there.

In this year, the government has imposed a time limit for minors to play. Those under the age of 18 can only play from 8 pm to 9 pm from Friday to Sunday, in addition to national holidays. The Chinese government has also pushed developers there, such as Tencent, the world’s largest, to implement ways to control minors’ access to online games.

