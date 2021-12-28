Christians Face Increased Persecution in India

Persecution of Christians in India has increased in recent months and intensified over the Christmas weekend, with attacks on celebrations, destruction of statues and vandalism.

Right-wing Hindu nationalist groups disrupted several Christian celebrations during the Christmas weekend in various parts of the country, alleging that Christians use the festivities to force Hindus to convert.

At dawn on Sunday (26), a statue of Jesus Christ was destroyed and the Church vandalized in the city of Ambala, in the state of Haryana, in the north of the country. Local police are analyzing footage from security cameras to identify criminals.

In Agra, Utar Pradesh state, extremists burned images of Santa Claus standing in front of missionary schools and accused Christian missionaries of using Christmas celebrations to attract people, reports British newspaper The Guardian.

“When December comes around, Christian missionaries act in the name of Christmas, Santa Claus and New Year. They attract children by having Santa Claus distribute gifts to attract them to Christianity,” said Ajju Chauhan, secretary general of a nationalist group Hindu who led anti-Christian protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Christmas celebrations in other cities were interrupted by groups chanting nationalist and anti-Christian slogans such as “stop conversions” and “death to the church”, reports the local press.

Anand, the priest of an “ashram” (religious community) in Varanasi, told the local press about the interruption of a ceremony over the weekend. “This is a symbol of what is happening, because these people have impunity, and that creates tension. Every Sunday is a day of terror and trauma for Christians, especially those who belong to small churches like Pentecostals,” he said.

Members of the Christian community and other organizations protest against proposed anti-conversion law in Bangalore, India, 22 December | EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

anti-conversion law

Several Indian states have passed or are considering “anti-conversion” laws, seen by many as an attack on religious freedoms and minority rights.

The legislation, which prohibits “illegal conversions,” has been used against Christian pastors and missionaries in states where it is already in effect.

According to a Protestant group in India, since legislation was introduced in Karnataka state in October, there has been an increase in violent attacks against Christians.

The Evangelical Brotherhood of India Religious Liberty Commission (EFI) report, published on Dec. 13, says the debate over anti-conversion legislation at the highest levels of the state government has encouraged non-state actors to launch attacks against Christians, representing 1.87% of the population of Karnataka, as reported by UCANews.

According to the document, which was sent to the Indian prime minister’s office and other authorities, there were 39 violent attacks against Christians in the state between January and early December. The legislation was passed this month in the state.

India’s Catholic population is the second largest among Asian countries, after the Philippines, with about 18 million people. However, Christians represent a minority of around 2% of the Indian population, which is around 1.4 billion.

India Blocks Mother Teresa Foundation Funds

In the wake of attacks against Christians in India, the government of the country, on Monday (27), blocked foreign funds for the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa (MoC), one of the main charitable organizations that offers shelter to poor people .

A statement from the Interior Ministry said on Monday that the organization’s request to renew the license that allows it to receive funds from abroad had been rejected, saying the organization had failed to comply with local laws, without going into details, reported the Associated Press .

The organization was founded by Catholic nun Mother Teresa in Calcutta in 1950 and runs hundreds of shelters, schools and community kitchens to care for the “poorest of the poor,” as the Nobel Peace Prize winner described.

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party have repeatedly accused the MoC of promoting conversion programs under the guise of charity, offering money, education and shelter to Hindus from poor communities.