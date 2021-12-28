cities ask for medicine, water and volunteers

With river water running low, rain-stricken cities in the south and southwest of Bahia are beginning to enter the cleaning and assistance phase for the homeless and are appealing for donations.

With public buildings and stocks affected, city halls are asking for products such as medicines, supplies, food and mineral water, in addition to asking health professionals and volunteers to help support victims of the biggest floods of the century in the state.

“In some places, 100% of all medicine and all vaccines were lost, because some municipal health departments and medicine deposits were completely underwater”, said Governor Rui Costa (PT).

According to the latest government balance, the rains have already left 20 deaths, 358 injured, 31,405 homeless and 31,391 homeless. The number of affected municipalities reaches 116, 100 of which have already declared an emergency situation.

Ad on social media from the Health Department of Itabuna Image: Reproduction

The Health Department of Itabuna launched today an appeal to receive donations of antibiotics, blood glucose test strips, as well as masks, gloves, saline solution and alcohol gel.

The city is also recruiting health professionals to work in public shelters set up in the city.

The situation is no different in other municipalities in the region.

The Jequié City Hall informed this morning that it is in need of donating beans, rice and flour, in addition to needing volunteers to help sort the donated clothes and assemble donated food baskets.

Mayor Zé Cocá (PP) states that authorities have already had access to at least 95% of the population of Jequié, but that access to isolated rural areas is still lacking.

The biggest concern in the city is the Contas river, which continues to carry a lot of water and raise the level of the Pedra dam. “It is receiving 2,500 m³/s, but it is only coming out about 800 m³/s. This worries us”, he says.

In Itororó, images from the city hall show how the Ruy Costa health center was flooded, and the material was destroyed.

In Gandu, due to the rains, the vaccination of covid-19 was suspended and should only return on the 3rd, if the conditions are right.

The city also launched a pix to receive donations and asked volunteers to help. The municipality informed that mineral water, non-perishable food and hygiene materials are priorities.

Yesterday, after the water level had lowered, the city hall started a campaign to clean up the city, which had several flooded areas.

The neighboring city of Santo Estevão also launched an appeal asking for clothes, food and hygiene material.

In Coaraci, the city hall also launched an official pix to receive donations from outsiders to help buy donations for the homeless. Beside her, Itajuípe asks for volunteers to help support the victims.

In Medeiros Neto, the waters dropped significantly from yesterday to today, and the five neighborhoods that were isolated already receive land vehicles after becoming inaccessible. The city is carrying out a cleaning effort.

Also according to the city hall, only some streets and houses in the riverside area still have a high volume of water, and families still cannot access the properties.

Biggest rain in 32 years

Inema (Institute of Environment and Water Resources) reported today that Bahia faces the worst rain for the month of December since 1989, with cities like Itamaraju with a record of 769.8mm of rain, according to data from Cemaden (National Monitoring Center and Natural Disaster Alerts), which represents more than five times its December climatology (148 mm).

The government of Bahia announced today that it will launch financial aid for the affected families, as part of the Estado Solidário program. The amount of aid will still be defined and disclosed.

The Department of Health of Bahia also launched a campaign to guarantee the supply and prevent blood shortages when treating patients who were victims of the tragedy in the south of the state.

The extension of the social tariff of Embasa (Empresa Baiana de Águas e Saneamento) to all homes, businesses and service providers that suffered damage from the floods was also announced. Coelba (Electricity Company of the State of Bahia) also committed to donate another 1000 refrigerators.

Rescue operations continue with the use of 11 aircraft. Humanitarian actions take place in 72 municipalities in Bahia that were most affected by the rains.