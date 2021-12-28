City of SP extends flu vaccination from this Tuesday to all people who did not take it in 2021 | São Paulo

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS) expands from this Tuesday (28) the vaccination campaign against the flu in view of the increase in cases of the disease in the city. The announcement comes amid the low demand for immunizing in health posts: this Monday, only 7,600 doses of the vaccine against Influenza were applied in the capital of São Paulo.

Starting this Tuesday, all people who have not yet been vaccinated against Influenza in 2021 will be able to receive the immunizing agent. The rule also applies to babies and children from 6 months of age. The city warns that the campaign is valid while supplies of vaccine in health services last.

Immunization takes place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

There is no need for an interval between the application of anti-Covid and flu vaccine, according to the City of São Paulo. It is even possible that both are applied on the same day.

São Paulo resumes flu vaccination campaign for priority public

A red flag is that the flu vaccine doesn’t work against the specific version of the virus that has been spreading, the Darwin strain of H3N2, but that doesn’t make vaccination any less important.

“If we are now worried about the possibility of having a simultaneous epidemic of H3N2 and Covid, can you imagine creating a favorable situation to also have an epidemic of H1N1 together with these two? That is why it is, yes, very important that we seek this flu vaccination”, says the coordinator of the Infogripe System, at Fiocruz, Marcelo Gomes.

Flu cases increase in several cities in the State of SP

This Tuesday (28), antiCovid vaccination continues with the application of the first dose (D1), second dose (D2) and additional dose (DA) antiCovid in Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/UBSs Integrated, from 7am to 7pm.

The application of doses against Covid-19 will be suspended in the capital at the optional point of December 31 and New Year (January 1, 2022).

Check out how to get vaccinated against the flu and/or Covid

Megastations, drive-thrus and pharmacies: D1, D2 and DA vaccinations. Open from 8am to 5pm.

Basic Health Units (UBSs): D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.

Integrated AMAs/UBSs: D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.

See here the list with the addresses of the Basic Health Units (UBS)