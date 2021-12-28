City of SP extends flu vaccination to all people who were not immunized against Influenza in 2021 | São Paulo

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS) announced this Monday (27) the expansion of the flu vaccination campaign given the increase in cases of the disease in the city. The announcement takes place amid the low demand for the immunizing agent at the posts: this Monday, only 7,600 doses of the Influenza vaccine were applied in the capital of São Paulo.

As of this Tuesday (28), all people who have not yet been vaccinated against Influenza in 2021 will be able to receive the immunizing agent. The rule also applies to babies and children from 6 months of age. The city warns that the campaign is valid while supplies of vaccine in health services last.

There is no need for an interval between the application of anti-Covid and flu vaccine, according to the city hall. It is even possible that both are applied on the same day.

The doses received from the Butantan Institute are intended for people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021, and immunization takes place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and also at Megapostos, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pregnant women, postpartum women, lactating women, elderly over 60 and children aged 6 months to 5 years are part of the priority group, according to the Ministry of Health.

This Tuesday (28), antiCovid vaccination continues with the application of the first dose (D1), second dose (D2) and additional dose (DA) antiCovid in Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/UBSs Integrated, from 7am to 7pm.

The application of doses against Covid-19 will be suspended in the capital at the optional point of December 31 and New Year (January 1, 2022).

Check out how to get vaccinated against the flu and/or Covid

Megastations, drive-thrus and pharmacies: D1, D2 and DA vaccinations. Open from 8am to 5pm.

Basic Health Units (UBSs): D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.

Integrated AMAs/UBSs: D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.

See here the list with the addresses of the Basic Health Units (UBS)