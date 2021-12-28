Civil Police carry out operation to find criminal who murdered MC Boco do Borel | Brazil



MC Boco do Borel was shot dead in Pernambuco during a concert – Reproduction

Published 12/27/2021 15:19

The Civil Police of Pernambuco made available started an operation with the Team of the Metropolitan Homicide Task Force, this Monday, 27th, to find the criminal who murdered the singer MC Boco do Borel in the early hours of this Sunday, 26th. was hit with 15 shots while performing in Serrambi, a region close to Porto de Galinhas.

As the Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS) informed the Hey, the team “will continue with incursions and rounds in the locality in order to locate and capture those involved”. “The presence action will have the reinforcement of BOPE and the Itinerant Tactical Support Group, which carries out operations aimed at combating violent crimes against life, drug trafficking and the seizure of drugs and weapons in the municipality. Team of the Group Tactical Air (GTA) will also support the actions,” added the folder.

According to the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP), the MC’s presentation had just started, when a man in a ninja cap went to the front of the stage and fired several shots towards the artist, who was shot in 15 places. , including the head. Boco was helped, but he didn’t resist.

The musician had already been arrested in June of last year, with three other men, for being with 670 grams of a substance derived from cocaine paste. At the time, the musician’s staff even denied his involvement with the situation and said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”. His wife, Alynne Cristina, also spoke on a social network and stated that her husband was “coldly murdered”. She also added that the singer was “not a drug dealer, a criminal and much less involved in anything”.

Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, known as MC Boco, lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. He was 34 years old and left four children.