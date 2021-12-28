Claro and NET services are offline this Monday (27)

Claro/NET clients are reporting difficulties in accessing the company’s services this Monday (27). Users claim that the operator’s telephony, applications, virtual broadband and TV services have been offline since yesterday (26).

According to DownDetector, the peak of complaints occurred around 11am and the instability is mainly affecting Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Belo Horizonte and Brasília. Customers of the company report on the website that, according to Claro, the expectation is that the services will return to work normally this Monday, after 4 pm.

Other users claim that the return was scheduled for this morning. “I’m monitoring this problem with Claro and they told me that at 6 am it would be settled. I called now at 6:15 am and was told to call back in 24 hours!!! This is absurd! I’m taking huge losses from it,” said one customer.

Apparently, the company’s systems are experiencing general instability. In a statement, Claro states that “it is committed and that the technical teams are working so that the services impacted by the instability are fully restored as soon as possible”.

