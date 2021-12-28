Claro faces a barrage of complaints on the internet; Light price is affected | Telephony

Telecommunications operator Claro has been facing a barrage of complaints on the internet for 24 hours. Customers are furious at the inability to contact the company. In note to the TechAll , Claro admitted that the service channels have been experiencing instability since Monday (27). No deadline for solving the problem was disclosed.

Also in response to the report, Claro informed that telephone services were not affected. Customers seem to disagree: it has become impossible, for example, to add credits or hire new plans from the Minha Claro app and the official website, which, in practice, makes it impossible to provide the service – although the network remains working, as says the company.

Hundreds of reports have accumulated on the Reclame Aqui platform in the last few hours. There were 457 just yesterday, while the average for the month was 257 daily complaints. A consumer reported being without internet access for three days and unable to contact the company. Another said that he called the SAC and had to wait 12 minutes to be answered. “After waiting, the call drops”, he laments.

Many people try to renew Prezão Claro, a prepaid service that became popular for offering unlimited applications and a hiring mechanic that encourages the accumulation of internet bonuses.

A consumer from São Paulo said that he cannot reset his Wi-Fi password. The router provided by the company has a control that depends on access to the Minha Claro Residencial application. “I have been waiting for 24 hours. It doesn’t normalize and I can’t use the internet”, wrote the client.

Claro is responsible for 95.2 million telecommunications accesses in the country, including fixed broadband, mobile telephony, pay TV and fixed telephony. There are nearly 70 million smartphone connections, according to data from October.

Check out the response received on December 27th.

“THE sure informs that a systemic instability was found and, as a result, customers may find it difficult to access the company’s service channels. THE sure emphasizes that it is committed and that the technical teams are working so that the services impacted by the instability are fully restored as soon as possible.

The operator also reinforces that voice, mobile data, fixed broadband and pay TV services continue to operate normally.”