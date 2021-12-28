Claro/NET services have problems and instability this second

Instability in services started on Sunday and continues through Monday

VICTOR ORSOLA/UAI PHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT Telephone, broadband and TV services were the target of complaints in several cities in Brazil



customers of sure/NET reported problems using the services of telephony, applications, virtual broadband and TV from operator on social networks and on the DownDetector website, used for this type of complaint. The instability started on Sunday, 26th, and continues on Monday, 27th – according to the records of DownDetector, the peak of complaints was around 11am this Monday and there were still highs around 3pm and 5pm. The places with the most reports of problems were Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Fortaleza and Brasília.

In a note sent to Young pan, the company admitted to having suffered from ‘systemic instability’ and claimed to be working to resolve the problem. “Claro informs that a systemic instability was found and, as a result, customers may find it difficult to access the company’s service channels. Claro emphasizes that it is committed and that the technical teams are working so that the services impacted by the instability are fully restored as soon as possible. The operator also reinforces that voice, mobile data, fixed broadband and pay TV services continue to operate normally”, said Claro.