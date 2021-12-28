CNH will have a new format from June; see what will change

The National Driver’s License (CNH) will change. Resolution 886 of Contran (National Traffic Council), published in the Official Gazette of the Union this December, pointed out all the changes that will appear in the document as of June 1, 2022.

The new document will have a table with drawings of the vehicles that the driver will be authorized to drive, depending on the type of license he has, and a green-yellow color scheme, different from the dark green we find in the current CNH.

The idea of ​​putting a chip on a plastic card, similar to a bank card, was abandoned, as it did not have Federal Government approval. The project kept the QR Code and introduced a novelty: the addition of the letters “P” and “D”, to indicate whether the authorization to drive is provisional or definitive.

New CNH will circulate in Brazilian territory from June 2022 (Image: Disclosure/Contran)

Do I need to change my CNH for the new one?

If you are wondering if you will be forced to change your current CNH to a new format, the answer is no. At least not while yours is within its expiry date, now 10 years.

According to Contran, the driver does not even need to have it printed to drive the vehicle. Law 14071/20 determines that any driver can only opt for the digital version, available in the Digital Traffic Card application.

“The driver’s license will be issued in physical and/or digital media, at the driver’s choice, in a single model, as established in Annex I of this Resolution”, says article 2 of the Brazilian Traffic Code.

If you want to change your current driver’s license for the new model, you just need to ask for the duplicate, but only after June 1, 2022, the date on which they will start to be issued by traffic departments throughout Brazil.

