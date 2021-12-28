Comet Leonard is seen in the skies of Freiburg these Christmas days

It might as well have been the Star of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. Or, in yet another incredible coincidence, a discovery by actor Leonardo Di Caprio, who stars in the movie “Don’t look up”, which has just premiered on Netflix. But it was a real comet, named Leonard after the scientist who discovered it, which was actually seen in the skies of Nova Friburgo this Sunday night, 26.

The records were made, in Canton Suíço, in Mury, by José Carlos Diniz, president of the Astronomy Club of Nova Friburgo (Canf), and in Pottery by Alison Martins, director of Observation at the Friburgo Planetarium (below).

According to the director of the Planetarium, Reinaldo Ivanicska, the star can still be observed, through binoculars, telescopes or telescopes, in the next two or three days, if the weather is not cloudy.

The weather forecast, however, is cloudy nights in Freiburg in the coming days and even rain at the turn of the year.

“Viewed from Earth, the comet appears stationary, but each night it gets a little more out of place. For the distance it is from Earth, it is still passing. Every day it finds itself higher in the sky, but at the same time it moves away, diminishing its brightness”, explained Ivanicska.

According to the astronomer, Leonard is visible, just after sunset, from virtually anywhere that is not cloudy, on the left side of Saturn.

Discovered in January when it was between Mars and Jupiter, Leonard, cataloged as comet C/2021 A1, has been in orbit for 80,000 years. The comet is nearly 35 million kilometers away from Earth and reached its maximum visibility in the Southern Hemisphere in the second half of December, according to NASA.

Scientists from the American space agency traced the orbit that Leonard is heading towards the Sun, in a real script very similar to the one in “Don’t look up”. In the plot with Leonardo Di Caprio, astronomers try to alert humanity to the destructive power of a comet on a collision course with planet Earth.

Leonard was discovered by scientist Gregory Leonard, who gave the comet its name.