Connect SUS returns to showing covid vaccination data after being unavailable for almost 2 weeks – Health

SAO PAULO – After being unavailable for almost two weeks, the Connect SUS returned to show users proof of vaccination against the Covid-19. Presenting instabilities, the application was reinstated on Thursday, 23. Tested by state on the morning of Monday, 27, it was already working normally. A new app update is also now available for Android and iOS.

On the last 10th, the website of Ministry of Health was invaded and went down. Platforms such as the Coronavirus Panel, the e-SUS Notifica, the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and the Conecta SUS were also affected.. The Lapsus$ Group claimed responsibility for the cyber attack.

On social networks, several people expressed concern about the disappearance of their data. The federal government, however, stated that there was no data loss.

The blockade brought problems for those seeking resources such as proof of immunization against covid-19, which was requested the day after the invasion of international travelers on arrival in the country.

While the national system was off the air, those vaccinated in the city of São Paulo were able to resort to the Platform for Health in São Paulo (e-saúdeSP). Among other features, the tool brings the user’s immunization data.