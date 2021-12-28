Consumer interest soar with high Selic and fear of default – Economy

The discharge of basic interest rate (Selic) and the greatest risk of default, because of the economy stagnation, caused consumer interest, which was already exorbitant, to soar in 2021. Between January and November, the average rates charged in commercial installment plans rose from 72.7% to 80% per year. The interest on overdraft, in turn, went from 127.7% to 140.3%. And those of the credit card, from 257.1% to 340.8%, according to a survey by the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac). During this period, the Selic went from 2% to 7.75% per year (in December it rose a little more and reached 9.25%).

This strong increase is also seen in other lines, such as personal loans from banks and finance companies and direct consumer credit. On average, rates on financing charged to Brazilians rose this year, up to November, 15.81 percentage points, according to research by Anefac, which collected rates from the main financial institutions, while in the same period basic interest rose by 5.75 percentage points.

“Banks transferred more than the high Selic rate to the consumer rate due to the worsening economic scenario, the expectation of a higher credit risk”, says Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of Anefac.

According to him, the prospect of worsening defaults occurs not only because of inflation, which erodes citizens’ income, but also because of high-level unemployment. In addition, there is another increase in interest of 1.5 percentage points already signaled by the central bank (BC) for February and the expectation of a downturn in the economy for next year. Not to mention a possible wave of covid-19 due to the new variant of the virus, he adds.

This month, after the BC Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) have increased the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, the One hundred stores, for example, a household appliance and furniture chain with nearly 300 stores in the Southeast of the country, the interest on installment plans financed with its own resources rose 0.5 percentage point.

The retailer says it has increased the cost of consumer financing because customer defaults are a percentage point above the historical average. “It is not possible to maintain the interest rate with the highest delinquency”, says the general supervisor of the retailer, José Domingos Alves.

This generalized increase in costs, however, has a direct effect on economic activity, as consumers end up fleeing from financing for higher value items. This is already reflected in BC data. In September and October, the lines of credit for real estate, vehicles, payroll-deductible loans and personal credit have already retreated in relation to the previous month in the approval of new loans. Only what went up were the overdraft it’s the card rotary, which are pre-approved credits.

Risk

In addition to the sharp rise in basic interest rates and the increase in compulsory deposits, another factor that has been pushing up consumer finance rates is the default risk. According to Ribeiro de Oliveira, default accounts for a third of interest at the consumer’s end.

Due to several measures adopted by banks since the beginning of the pandemic – such as pausing contracts, offering grace periods, postponing installments and giving more flexibility in the renegotiation of overdue debts – defaults have not increased. But now, with expectations deteriorating and the country in stagflation, experts say it will be difficult to postpone default again. “As we are, with so many negative numbers, we will see an increase in defaults from the first quarter, and these negative expectations are already reflected in the current interest rates on loans”, predicts Oliveira.

Nicola Tingas, chief economist at acrefi, the association that brings together finance companies, observes that signs of increased default are on the way. THE delay between 15 and 90 days in installment payments rose in October, especially in the credit card revolving line and, to a lesser extent, in installment cards, overdraft facilities and vehicle financing, according to data from the Central Bank. “There is a high risk of an increase in defaults in the future”, he warns.

For him, the increase in the delay on the card is a symptom of lack of money and budget bottleneck. At the moment, people are trying to accommodate the budget: they delay the vehicle portion to make the purchase from the supermarket, he exemplifies. But, in his opinion, if there is no improvement in activity and income, the situation could worsen until the end of the first quarter.

postponement

Last September, 24-year-old publicist Loyde Cristina das Dores, for example, decided to buy a used car. He chose a Citröen C3 2015, which cost R$35,000. But when he saw the effect of interest on financing, he put off the plans.

With a down payment of R$ 10 thousand, the balance of R$ 25 thousand would be paid in 48 installments of R$ 1,040. The total financed would come out for R$49,920. “Because of the interest, the amount to be financed went from R$25,000 to almost R$50,000. It’s disheartening. We try to organize ourselves, gather a good amount, with the intention of reducing the installments. And the reality is that the interest makes us discouraged from the purchase”, he says. / COLLABORATE HELOISA SCOGNAMIGLIO