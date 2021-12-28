consumers have rights to choose other products

posted on 12/27/2021 06:00



When is it possible to exchange that unwanted gift? The Consumer Defense Code and experts explain how to proceed – (credit: ItaúPower/Divulgação)

After family get-togethers and the distribution of Christmas gifts, it’s time to go back to the stores to change those clothes that didn’t fit, that wrongly numbered shoes, a defective or unsatisfactory product, among other reasons. However, the exchange is not always carried out or there are specific situations in which it can be done. When is it possible to exchange that unwanted gift? The Consumer Protection Code and experts explain how to proceed.

According to Edson de Castro, president of the Federal District Retail Trade Union (Sindivarejista-DF), the expectation is that, between December 26 and January 5, around 75 thousand people should go to stores to exchange gifts. “Out of every 100 exchanges, 64% are made by women and 36% by men”, he explains. In addition, three specific sectors register a greater number of product exchanges: clothing, shoes and perfumes – segments that also had the highest number of sales this year.

Who has never had a problem receiving gifts? Self-employed Marcela Ferreira Hauck, 19, resident of Samambaia, remembers two unpleasant situations. In the first case, she had been given a boot with a snake print, but expected to receive a pair of sneakers. Another situation involved a gift sent by post. The product, which was for her, was delivered to another address. “I had to register what happened and file a complaint”, he reports. The store was called, however, Marcela decided not to pursue the case, as she found the process bureaucratic.

When to change?

The first point: the consumer’s regret in relation to the product, not liking what he gained, is not a reason for exchange. Most stores authorize the customer to choose other merchandise, however, this is a decision taken by the establishment and not an obligation imposed by law. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the exchange policies practiced by each store.

The 24-year-old operator, Luiza Fregapani Agner, who lives in Jardim Botânico, went through problems when it came to exchanging a gift she received at Christmas. “I went to change a blouse, and I wanted a lower price, because it was the only one I liked in the store”, she says. However, according to store policy, the exchange should be carried out for a product of equal or greater value. “I just couldn’t change it, I was stuck”, laments the young woman.

According to the lawyer specializing in consumer law Erika Leite, specific situations are reason to change the product, as provided for in article 18 of the Consumer Code (CDC). “Valid situations are when the product presents defects in quality or quantity, which make it unsuitable or inadequate for the consumption for which it is intended or reduce its value. In other words, the product that does not lend itself to the purpose for which it is intended” , explains.

Another point to keep an eye on is the deadlines for carrying out exchanges. In this regard, the lawyer specializing in consumer law Felipe Borba draws attention to article 49 of the CDC, which says that “the consumer can withdraw from the contract within seven days of signing or receiving the product or service, whenever the contracting for the supply of products and services takes place outside the commercial establishment, especially by telephone or at home”. According to the expert, this is also true “in purchases made outside the commercial establishment, over the internet or by telephone”.

Attorney Érika Leite warns that it is necessary to pay attention to what the store establishes. “It is important that, whoever bought the gift in a physical store, be sure to check the deadline for the exchange, precisely so as not to have further problems. If the store provides the possibility of making exchanges in case of gift, the ideal is that a kind of proof is offered with the conditions so that the recipient can exercise it if necessary, containing the term and conditions for exchange”, he explains.

Guidelines are also established for grievance. According to article 26 of the CRC, in the case of defective products, the consumer has a claim period of 30 days, in the case of non-durable products, and 90 days, in the case of durable products. It is also important to remember that the exchange is only immediate in the case of essential products, according to the second paragraph of article 18.

Through the Internet

When it comes to online purchases, some doubts may arise, however, article 49 of the CDC is still valid: seven days to withdraw from the purchase. It is also necessary to pay attention to the exchange and return policy of virtual stores. Information of this type can be found in the institutional part, usually present at the bottom of the page. Compensation can also come in the same way as in person. The consumer can receive back the amount paid, including the shipping cost, if applicable. The withdrawal within the deadline, as in face-to-face purchases, does not need to be justified. Just communicate the fact and ask for a return.

Claims

The Consumer Protection Code has clear guidelines on exchanges and returns. Sellers who refuse to follow the standards set by the code can be held accountable. The first step is to take the case to Procon. “If the consumer is correctly following the company’s exchange policy and even then there is a refusal, you can initially file a complaint with Procon”, guides the lawyer Felipe Borba.

In addition, it is also possible to use sites such as Reclame Aqui or consumer.gov.br. If there is no solution, the consumer can file a lawsuit, as recommended by lawyer Érika Leite. “Finally, if none of the attempts at administrative solutions are successful, it is appropriate to file a lawsuit in the Special Civil Court, to enforce their right”, he advises.

*Intern under the supervision of Adson Boaventura

Tips

– Pay attention to the exchange and return rules practiced by the establishment. If there is no addiction to the product, the exchange is at the store’s discretion

– Keep an eye on the deadlines for carrying out the exchange. Article 49 of the CRC provides for seven days of unjustified repentance. If there is a defect in the product, article 26 of the CDC establishes the term of claim of 30 days for non-durable products and 90 days for durable products

– The same rules apply for online commerce

– In case of regret within seven days, the value of the product is returned to the consumer, with shipping paid by the product supplier

– If there is no solution, the consumer can take the case to Procon and to complaint sites

– If the store does not resolve even after the two previous steps, the buyer can file a lawsuit in the Special Civil Court