Control is the free game at Epic Games this Monday (27)

In its end-of-the-year tradition, the Epic Games Store is giving users one free game a day until the day. December 30th. This Monday (27), until 1pm, the free game is Control, developed by Remedy Entertainment. After that time, another game will be available and it will no longer be possible to redeem Control free.

Control is a third-person shooter action-adventure game released in 2019. In the same year, the game was nominated for an award The Game Awards in the Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Performance, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Direction categories.

In addition to The Game Awards, Control was recognized in other awardsSource: Play/Epic Games Store

how to rescue

To get the game for free, simply go to the Epic Games store homepage and scroll down to the section “free games”. When you click on Control, you will be taken to the purchase page. Just click “get” and the game will be added to your library.

Remember that Epic Games also made available to users a R$40 coupon in selected games that cost over R$59.90. To use the coupon, just choose a game, add it to your cart and complete the purchase; the discount will be applied automatically.