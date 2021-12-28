Corinthians announces the renewal of striker Adriana for 2022

Corinthians stirred up its social networks this Monday afternoon with important news from the soccer market. The club informed the Adriana striker renewal for the 2022 season.

Before officially revealing the athlete’s permanence, the club played on social media. THE tweet that “prepared” the Faithful for the announced, related the sensation of announcing the renewal with the one of scoring a goal in the 45th minute of the second, as the shirt 16 did in the final of Paulistão.

Shortly thereafter, the club finally announced Adriana’s “get”. The shirt 16, it is worth remembering, had a contract with Timão until the end of this season and was one of the names most considered to leave the club.

“A player who has already written a beautiful story for Corinthians and in 2022 wants to add even more chapters to it. Enlightened, top scorer, speed in person and extremely decisive. We are very close in the next season, Adriana!”, wrote the club.

Throughout 2021, Adriana played 40 games and scored 19 goals. At Corinthians since 2018, she has played 114 matches with the white mantle and rocked the net in 60 opportunities. The club did not reveal the duration of the athlete’s new contract, but the tendency is for the bond to be for two more seasons.

With the confirmation of Adriana’s stay, Corinthians now reaches the tenth name confirmed for the season. In addition to the striker, Timon will have: Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete and Tamires renewed their bonds, while Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes had their stays confirmed.

