Corinthians arranges loan from Davó to São Bernardo and negotiates more departures from forwards | corinthians

Out of Corinthians’ plans for 2022, forward Matheus Davó got a loan for São Bernardo. He will compete in the Campeonato Paulista for the ABC team.

Davó is 22 years old and this season he was ceded by Timão to Guarani and to the Philadelphia Union, from the United States.

Hired in 2020, the striker has eight matches for Corinthians, the club with which he has a contract until the end of 2023. Timão paid R$2.4 million for 50% of the player’s economic rights.

In addition to Davó, the board of Alvinegra is negotiating loans from other strikers, such as Everaldo, who was at Sport, Jonathan Cafú, who played in the last Brasileirão for Cuiabá, and Marquinhos, who was in the Alvinegro squad, but does not interest coach Sylvinho for 2022 – he has advanced negotiations with Cuiabá.

Another one that should be transferred is Janderson, who was at Atlético-GO and has advanced negotiations to defend Grêmio.

Besides them, Timão intends to negotiate André Luis, who was also at Atlético-GO. However, in this case the intention is to sell the player to a South Korean club, not lend him.