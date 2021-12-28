Corinthians bets on 19 players to help reach the goal of almost R$100 million in sales in 2022

Unlike what happened in 2021, Corinthians aims to reach the amount of R$ 91.5 million in revenue from the sale of players in the next season. This was the amount placed by the board in the 2022 budget. Those responsible for the club believe that it is possible to reach the mark and, for that, it has almost 20 players under contract with potential.

Among the players are defenders João Victor and Raul Gustavo, who are currently part of Sylvinho’s main cast. The steering wheels Éderson and Ramiro also attract the attention of the board – the second is on loan to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, until the middle of next year. The position with the most possibilities, however, is that of attacker. There are nine players with sales potential – among them, Gabriel Pereira and Mateus Vital.

In 2021, the goal was similar and the club did not reach the amount – it raised about R$ 15 million. But this value was not higher because the board itself decided to reject foreign offers that did not please.

At least seven players – Lucas Piton, Raul Gustavo, Gustavo Mosquito, Xavier, Bruno Méndez, Éderson and Rodrigo Varanda – received offers and/or real interests from other clubs and Corinthians chose not to sell them. The only offer accepted in 2021 was Ángelo Araos, who will join Necaxa, Mexico, next year.

In time: Corinthians can raise money with a transfer from another club. It is Carlos Augusto, who was sold for €4 million to Monza and, by contract, has guaranteed 60% of the profit of a possible future sale. The left-back is doing well in Italy.

Check out the players under contract that Corinthians sees with some (or a lot) of transfer potential in 2022.

See list

defenders

João Victor;

Raul Gustavo;

Bruno Méndez (on loan from Internacional until the middle of next year).

Sides

steering wheels

Xavier;

Dú Queiroz;

Éderson (borrowed from Fortaleza in 2021);

Ramiro (on loan to Al Wasl-UAE until the middle of next year).

Socks

Adson.

Sornoza (loaned from Independiente del Valle in 2021).

attackers

Gabriel Pereira;

Gustavo Mantuan;

Gustavo Mosquito;

Mateus Vital (on loan to Panathinaikos until the middle of next year);

Léo Natel (on loan to Apoel-CHI until the middle of next year);

Jonathan Cafu (borrowed from Cuiabá in 2021);

Matheus Davó (loaned from the Philadelphia Union-USA in 2021);

Janderson (loaned from Atlético-GO in 2021);

André Luis (loaned from Atlético-GO in 2021).

