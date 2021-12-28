Corinthians closes the 3rd quarter in the negative, but maintains a surplus forecast for 2021 and 2022 | corinthians

THE Corinthians closed the third quarter of 2021 with the red bills in BRL 532 thousand.

Even so, the club’s financial director expects to close the year with a positive result of R$ 3.4 million. For 2022, the estimate is even more optimistic: a surplus of R$ 10 million.

Corinthians’ debt remains stable, but still at a high level, close to R$1 billion.

This amount does not include the financing of Neo Química Arena. Timão has an agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal to pay BRL 569 million by 2040 – R$300 million will be deducted from the amount that the club will receive for the sale of the stadium’s name.

Corinthians debt evolution

If the forecast of a surplus in 2021 is confirmed, Timão will end a sequence of four consecutive years with deficits. In 2020, the club was in the red at R$ 123 million. In the previous year, the result had been even worse: R$195.4 million in loss, the worst result in the club’s history.

The last time that Timão had a positive financial result was in 2016, a year marked by the sale of several athletes who had been Brazilian champions in the previous season. At the time, there was a surplus of R$31 million.

This year, the first in the term of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians promoted a reduction in the football squad’s payroll in the first half, with the departure of more than 15 players. However, after the middle of the year, expenses rose, with the hiring of strong players, such as Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes.

For 2022, Timão projects an expense of R$ 289 million with salaries and labor charges in the football department, which represents R$ 22.2 million per month. This amount includes not only how much is paid to players, but also to administrative officials and members of the coaching staff.

See too:

+ Corinthians lends Davó to São Bernardo

+ Check out an exclusive interview with Timão’s marketing superintendent

1 of 2 Corinthians ended 2020 with a deficit of BRL 123 million — Photo: ge Corinthians ended 2020 with a deficit of BRL 123 million — Photo: ge

This year, Corinthians hired a consultancy specializing in management and is trying to cut spending by up to 20% in all departments, including football. The club also signed a contract with KPMG, a company that helps in the renegotiation of debts.

Despite the financial recovery in 2021, the financial situation in Corinthians remains complicated. The club suffers from constant judicial blockades due to past debts and is still trying to recover some revenues that were reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until September 2022, Corinthians had BRL 556.6 million in debts to pay.

Composition of Corinthians’ short-term debt Amounts that Timão needs to pay within one year

+ CLICK HERE and see more news about Corinthians

Until September, TV transmission rights were Timão’s main source of revenue: R$ 189.3 million. Sponsorships generated R$75.5 million.

Corinthians’ soccer department had a surplus of R$ 20.2 million until the third quarter. On the other hand, the social club and amateur sports accumulated a deficit of R$ 1.4 million, and Timão also had an expense with financial expenses (interest and other charges) of R$ 19.9 million.