Corinthians confirms Janderson’s move to Grmio; see details

Shortly after breaking up with Sornoza, Corinthians confirmed this Tuesday the transfer of striker Janderson to Grêmio. the 22 year old player signed on loan with the club from Rio Grande do Sul until the end of 2022 and will be part of the cast that seeks the team’s return to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Janderson has a valid contract with Timão until December 2023 and will play, in addition to the national second division, the State and the Copa do Brasil.

The negotiation confirms the trend pointed out in the last days of the athlete’s trip to the South of the country. It is worth remembering that the athlete also aroused interest in América Mineiro, with the right to purchase federal rights by the miners.

However, according to Marcos Salum, the team’s club-company football coordinator, the player would have already agreed with Grêmio. In addition, he also stated that this agreement was due to Corinthians’ debt to the Porto Alegre club. The team from Minas Gerais will play Libertadores da América. The board did not comment on the case.

The player, by the way, played for more than a year at Atlético Goianiense on loan from the Parque São Jorge club. There, there were 34 matches played, three goals and one assist in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Namely, the link with the Goiás team ends on December 31 of this year.

With the Alvinegra shirt, Janderson took the field 38 times and scored three goals, in addition to four assists. His contract with Corinthians is valid until December 2023. Due to the competition in the position, the team from the East zone showed no interest in repatriating him.

