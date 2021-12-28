Corinthians defines midfielder Matheus Arajo’s renewal until 2024 with multi-million fine

Corinthians confirmed this Tuesday the contract renewal of midfielder Matheus Araújo, one of the highlights of the Under-20 team, who had obtained a verbal agreement last week. The player’s old bond was valid until May 2022. With the new contract, time at Corinthians will be extended until the end of 2024.

According to the my helm, Matheus will have a termination fine of 50 million euros for clubs abroad, approximately BRL 320 million. In the case of the national market, the value is BRL 60 million.

Matheus Araújo had been away from the U-20 training period in recent weeks, and was close to hitting a European club. The mood at the CT was already saying goodbye to the 20-year-old midfielder, absolute titleholder of coach Diogo Siston’s team, until a comeback ended in a happy ending in a meeting on Thursday.

The report of my helm found that the person responsible for conducting the negotiation in its final moments was the councilor Jacinto Antonio Ribeiro, known as Jaça, who has no official position at the Corinthians base, at a meeting on Thursday. In the photo shown at the signing of the bond are the football director, Roberto de Andrade, and the club president, Duilio Monteiro Alves.

At the moment, the club’s lower categories are, at least officially, under the care of Osvaldo Neto (general director) and André Figueiredo (manager). Both were not present at the meeting.

Previously, it was Carlos Brazil, former manager of Timão’s youth teams, who had been talking to the athlete’s representatives. Before leaving the club to take on the Vasco professional, Brazil, however, was unable to reach a common denominator with Araújo’s staff.

The report also found that the athlete’s renewal is not conditioned to a future sale. The midfielder normally follows Corinthians and is enrolled in Copinha, on the list that will be released on the next day 2. He will wear the 10 shirt..

Unlike Matheus Araújo, center forward Cauê is getting closer and closer to leaving Corinthians. The center forward arranged his transfer to Lommel, from Belgium, which belongs to the “City Group”, the same group that manages the English giant Manchester City.

